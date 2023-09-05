Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) versus Virbac (OTC:VRBCF) Head-To-Head Survey

Virbac (OTC:VRBCF – Get Free Report) and Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Virbac and Chugai Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virbac N/A N/A N/A $6.61 60.48 Chugai Pharmaceutical $9.65 billion 5.15 $2.88 billion $0.88 17.16

Chugai Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Virbac. Chugai Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virbac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virbac 0 1 0 0 2.00 Chugai Pharmaceutical 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Virbac and Chugai Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Virbac and Chugai Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virbac N/A N/A N/A Chugai Pharmaceutical 30.12% 28.30% 22.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.3% of Virbac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Chugai Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Virbac pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Chugai Pharmaceutical pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Virbac pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chugai Pharmaceutical pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chugai Pharmaceutical is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Chugai Pharmaceutical beats Virbac on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virbac

Virbac SA manufactures and sells a range of products and services for companion animals and farm animals in France, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, Pacific, and Africa and the Middle East. The company offers a range of vaccines, dental hygiene, reproduction, dermatology, parasiticides, diagnostic, antibiotics, and aquaculture products; and veterinary medicines for anesthesia, geriatrics, behavior, and injectable micronutrients, as well as petfood and electronic identification. It serves veterinarians, farmers, and pet owners. Virbac SA was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Carros, France.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng. It has various development product candidates in the areas of oncology, immunology, neuroscience, hematology, ophthalmology, and other diseases. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has strategic alliances and collaboration with Roche Group. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Chuo, Japan. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Roche Holding Ltd.

