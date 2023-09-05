Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth $7,098,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $75,300,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 570,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,568,000 after buying an additional 174,525 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 218,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,184,000 after buying an additional 92,612 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after buying an additional 73,505 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.58.

Churchill Downs Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $126.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.08. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $89.17 and a 1-year high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.