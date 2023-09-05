Citigroup Inc. Acquires 11,724 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,724 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 211.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $63,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
NYSEARCA BLV opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.04. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $79.21.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.