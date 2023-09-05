Citigroup Inc. Acquires 11,724 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,724 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 211.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $63,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.04. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $79.21.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.