Citigroup Inc. Acquires 39,477 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 42.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,477 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,653.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

ARCT opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.35. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $844.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.64.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.07). Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $243,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $33,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $875,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 519,448 shares in the company, valued at $18,185,874.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $243,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,968 shares of company stock worth $1,262,880. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

