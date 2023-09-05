Citigroup Inc. Acquires 52,836 Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52,836 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EWM stock opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.33. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $24.12.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

