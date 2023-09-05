Citigroup Inc. Acquires 6,667 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 665.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 621.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 5,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $283,840.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,953 shares in the company, valued at $753,332.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 2,771 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $133,118.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,021.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 5,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $283,840.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,332.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,382,941 shares of company stock worth $61,414,904. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Stock Up 1.5 %

MDC stock opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.41. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.10 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on M.D.C. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

