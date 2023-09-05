Citigroup Inc. Acquires 7,146 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,157,000 after purchasing an additional 140,296 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 11,161,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,419,000 after acquiring an additional 651,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,466,000 after acquiring an additional 49,981 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,571,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,410,000 after acquiring an additional 857,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $8,570,601.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,010,381 shares in the company, valued at $213,405,909.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $8,570,601.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,010,381 shares in the company, valued at $213,405,909.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,968,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,102,637.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

