Citigroup Inc. Acquires 910,697 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 159.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,480,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 910,697 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Geron were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 57.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Geron by 22.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Geron during the first quarter valued at $434,000. Summit X LLC increased its position in Geron by 263.3% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 374,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 271,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Geron by 5.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 531,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 27,349 shares during the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geron Stock Performance

Shares of GERN opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.83. Geron Co. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $3.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 84.19% and a negative net margin of 38,007.78%. On average, analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GERN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

