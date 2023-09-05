Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 166,608 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVXL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66. The stock has a market cap of $650.68 million, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.68. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Anavex Life Sciences

In related news, CEO Christopher U. Missling sold 268,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $2,138,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,315.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Stories

