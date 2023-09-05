Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 409.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,797 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Replimune Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Replimune Group by 498.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of REPL stock opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.06 and a quick ratio of 17.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.08. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. Research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tanya Lewis sold 12,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $309,411.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Replimune Group news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 18,600 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $372,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,354.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tanya Lewis sold 12,860 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $309,411.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,198. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

