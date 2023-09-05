Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCEL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 83.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 600.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 58.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $38,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $38,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.83 and a beta of 1.76.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Vericel had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

