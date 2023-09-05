Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $81.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.87. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.87 and a 52 week high of $91.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average of $71.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.24. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.39% and a negative net margin of 101.07%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXSM shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.25.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

