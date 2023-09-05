Citigroup Inc. Buys 108,809 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,809 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 38.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,214,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,094 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of CareDx by 549.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,164,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after buying an additional 985,010 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,003,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,677,000 after buying an additional 914,713 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 57.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,490,000 after acquiring an additional 844,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,799,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,147,000 after acquiring an additional 611,257 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91. The company has a market cap of $527.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded CareDx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $31,995.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 486,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,678.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 309,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,853.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $31,995.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,678.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,173 shares of company stock valued at $313,243 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Stories

