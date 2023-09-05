Citigroup Inc. Buys 1,111,207 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) by 144.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,879,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111,207 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Agenus were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Agenus by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Agenus by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agenus by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 170,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $262,175.76. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,692,401 shares in the company, valued at $33,406,297.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Agenus stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. Agenus Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. The company has a market cap of $527.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Agenus in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

