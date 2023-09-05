Citigroup Inc. Buys 446 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $110,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $76.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.69 and a 200-day moving average of $74.07. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $79.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2368 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

