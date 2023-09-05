Citigroup Inc. Buys 568,324 Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Free Report) by 4,771.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 580,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568,324 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Exscientia were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Exscientia by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Exscientia by 110.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Exscientia by 2,269.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Exscientia in the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Exscientia in the second quarter worth $154,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exscientia Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of EXAI opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Exscientia plc has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 31.67% and a negative net margin of 685.82%. The business had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Exscientia in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Exscientia Profile

(Free Report)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

