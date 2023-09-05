Citigroup Inc. Buys 79,398 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) by 70.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,398 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Franklin Stuart Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $22.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.99% and a negative net margin of 129.90%. The firm had revenue of $38.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

