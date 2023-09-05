Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3,111.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $125.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $141.91. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.22.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.35. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $645.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded LGI Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $77.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.25.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

