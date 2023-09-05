Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83,286 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth $619,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 63.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,458 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 581,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at $1,273,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AQN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.25 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $13.94.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $627.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.83 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -113.16%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Featured Articles

