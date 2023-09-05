Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 757,351 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,357 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 1.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 34.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 35,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 14.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 73,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 45,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.15. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAN. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.73.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

