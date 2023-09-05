Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after buying an additional 34,461 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,164,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,751,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 230,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,088,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,281,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cavco Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cavco Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $284.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.23. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.91 and a 52 week high of $318.00.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.76 by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $475.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.90 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

See Also

