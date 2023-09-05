Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in AutoNation by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 2,416.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $13,465,034.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,003,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,135,960.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $13,465,034.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,135,960.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $721,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,115 shares of company stock valued at $43,564,293. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoNation Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $160.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.16. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 58.35%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AutoNation

AutoNation Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.