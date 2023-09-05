Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Flex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.46. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $6,549,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,585,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,261,963.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $6,549,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,585,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,261,963.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 26,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $698,544.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,258.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 618,136 shares of company stock valued at $16,570,159 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

