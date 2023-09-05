Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $819.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPH shares. Wolfe Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $706,843.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,423.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $241,671.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,328.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $706,843.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,423.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

