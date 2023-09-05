Citigroup Inc. Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 61.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 555,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,972 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 341.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 171.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $136,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLO opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $678.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.77. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.13% and a negative net margin of 184,733.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,657.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALLO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

