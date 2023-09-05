Citigroup Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 100.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Terex by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after acquiring an additional 417,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,978,000 after buying an additional 68,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Terex by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,472,000 after buying an additional 44,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Terex by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,377,000 after buying an additional 90,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,265,000 after buying an additional 261,712 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TEX opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.74. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.69. Terex had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,119,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,423,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.58.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

