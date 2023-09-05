Citigroup Inc. Has $2.86 Million Stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ILF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 32,548 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $858,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 273,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,358,000.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Price Performance

ILF opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.57. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $28.56.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.