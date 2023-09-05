Citigroup Inc. Has $2.90 Million Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,277 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

Newell Brands stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NWL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

