Citigroup Inc. Has $2.91 Million Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 43.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 339,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,621 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $70,207,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,864,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,516 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 12,851,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 955.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,790,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,582 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of PAGS opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $16.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. UBS Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAGS

About PagSeguro Digital

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.