Citigroup Inc. Has $3.05 Million Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of WEX from $236.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.38.

WEX Trading Up 2.2 %

WEX stock opened at $200.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.96 and a 200-day moving average of $182.74. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $621.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at WEX

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $8,015,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,989,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $8,015,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,989,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $144,154.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,464 shares of company stock worth $9,197,026. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

