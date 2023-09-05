Citigroup Inc. Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 98.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,630,199 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after buying an additional 251,676,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,762,000 after buying an additional 868,594 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,208,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,345,000 after buying an additional 130,415 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,668,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,779,000 after buying an additional 214,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,195,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $98.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.18. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $100.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

