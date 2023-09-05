Citigroup Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth about $29,368,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,740,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,146,000 after buying an additional 516,481 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,842,000 after buying an additional 335,974 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,901,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,037,000 after buying an additional 275,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 508,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,168,000 after buying an additional 260,578 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKY. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Skyline Champion from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $726,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,295,438.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKY opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.71. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $76.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $464.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.48 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

