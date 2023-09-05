Citigroup Inc. Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,456 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Liberty Global by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 272.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.89). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $946,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,661.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $946,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,661.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,937.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,100. Company insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.77.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

