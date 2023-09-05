Citigroup Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,785 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,605.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average of $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.78. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $31.49.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.82). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp acquired 4,760,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $107,861,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,959,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,332,988.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Featured Stories

