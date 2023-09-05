Citigroup Inc. Has $3.32 Million Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,404 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,189 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 189.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 149.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on IMO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

IMO stock opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $58.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.3789 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

