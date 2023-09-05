Citigroup Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,655,000 after buying an additional 684,199 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in KB Home by 55.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,388,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,809,000 after buying an additional 492,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in KB Home by 760.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 546,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,948,000 after buying an additional 482,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Price Performance

KBH stock opened at $51.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.43. KB Home has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.68.

KB Home Increases Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. KB Home had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $29.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $5,544,455.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $5,544,455.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $229,393.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,889,699.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,574 shares of company stock valued at $8,399,080. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

