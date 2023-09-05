Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 5,077.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,047 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of RVLV opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.18. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.77 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RVLV. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.62.

Revolve Group Profile



Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

