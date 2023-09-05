Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,730 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Unum Group by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:UNM opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.78. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. Barclays upped their price target on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

