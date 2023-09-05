Citigroup Inc. Invests $3.32 Million in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 190,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Star during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Star during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Star during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Star during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Star during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Star Price Performance
NASDAQ:STHO opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48. Star Holdings has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79.
Star Profile
Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects; and commercial real estate properties and loans that are marketed for sale or monetized.
