Citigroup Inc. Invests $3.32 Million in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 190,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Star during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Star during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Star during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Star during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Star during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Price Performance

NASDAQ:STHO opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48. Star Holdings has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79.

Star Profile

Star ( NASDAQ:STHO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($6.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter.

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects; and commercial real estate properties and loans that are marketed for sale or monetized.

