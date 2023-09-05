Citigroup Inc. Lowers Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,776 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 53.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 13.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Par Pacific

In other Par Pacific news, CEO William Pate sold 115,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $4,011,200.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,833,212.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Pate sold 115,099 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $4,011,200.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,833,212.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $114,656.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,307.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,287 shares of company stock worth $4,617,780. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.23. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $37.49.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.53. Par Pacific had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 73.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

View Our Latest Report on Par Pacific

About Par Pacific

(Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.