Citigroup Inc. Purchases 37,325 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,325 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of KRC stock opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRC

Kilroy Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.