Citigroup Inc. Purchases 584 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $122.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.83.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

