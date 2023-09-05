Citigroup Inc. Purchases 68,973 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 566.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 68,973 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 78.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,629 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 742.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 48,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter.

EWC stock opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.47. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

