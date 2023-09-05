Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 175.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,091 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,290,000 after acquiring an additional 75,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,037 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,619,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,887,000 after purchasing an additional 644,936 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,606,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,471,000 after buying an additional 120,272 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,373,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,290,000 after buying an additional 124,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone acquired 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,658,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,607,486.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone purchased 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,658,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,607,486.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,968,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,867 shares of company stock worth $20,102,637 over the last three months.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.88. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $26.94.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LSXMA shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $33.79 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

