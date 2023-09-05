Citigroup Inc. Sells 10,025 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 170,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,025 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,508,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,291,000 after acquiring an additional 383,801 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 435.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 45,041 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,666,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 682,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after buying an additional 75,065 shares in the last quarter.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.88 million, a PE ratio of 1,251.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 19,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $253,551.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,894,513.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard A. Richieri sold 2,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $35,026.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 19,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $253,551.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,894,513.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,642 shares of company stock worth $1,066,139 in the last three months. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avid Bioservices Profile

(Free Report)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

See Also

