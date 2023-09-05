Citigroup Inc. Sells 10,233 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIX shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total transaction of $1,160,256.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 277,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,312,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $479,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,552.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total transaction of $1,160,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,312,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,244 shares of company stock valued at $7,521,184. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $185.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.28 and a 1-year high of $187.88.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.29%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

