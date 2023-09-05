Citigroup Inc. Sells 10,703 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,703 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OLED. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the first quarter worth $217,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 17.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 179.9% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 115,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after buying an additional 74,465 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Universal Display from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.22.

Universal Display Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ OLED opened at $164.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.97 and its 200 day moving average is $144.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $89.41 and a twelve month high of $166.57.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Display news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $909,340.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

