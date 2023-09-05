Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,292 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,738,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 477,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,009,000 after acquiring an additional 373,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after acquiring an additional 302,002 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $30,587,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 721.8% in the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,611,000 after purchasing an additional 148,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LECO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. CL King assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $194.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.44. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.01 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 2,180 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total transaction of $426,778.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,871.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total value of $426,778.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,623,871.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $17,291,406.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,034,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,117 shares of company stock valued at $21,218,936 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

See Also

