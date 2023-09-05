Citigroup Inc. Sells 216,807 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 60.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216,807 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 44.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $220,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 8.0% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 29,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 244.0% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 90.4% during the first quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 13,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.54.

Lincoln National Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of LNC opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.23%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

