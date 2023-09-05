Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,469 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,349,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSTR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.77.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $194.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.91. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.51 and a 12-month high of $208.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.07%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

